PM Zaev: Macedonia must seize unique opportunity to join European family

Kriva Palanka, 28 August 2018 (MIA) – The government wishes for the upcoming referendum to be carried out in friendly atmosphere for citizens to come out and vote for Macedonia’s future, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told reporters on Tuesday.

Today he attended a religious service honoring the Assumption of the Mother of God holiday in the Osogovo monastery near Kriva Palanka.

‘Our intentions are for the referendum to be carried in an amiable atmosphere, different from any other election processes we have witnessed thus far,’ Zaev said.

Macedonia, he said, must seize this unique, historic opportunity to become part of the European family.

‘Reaching a (name) agreement after 27 years with Greece on such a sensitive matter was not easy. However this agreement has opened the EU doors for our economic prosperity, preservation of the territorial integrity of our tiny country,’ Zaev said, expressing belief that the referendum will be successful. lk/11:25

