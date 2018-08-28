Speaker Xhaferi sends greetings on the Assumption of the Mother of God holiday
- Tuesday, August 28, 2018 11:42 AM
Skopje, 28 August 2018 (MIA) – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi sent a note of congratulations Tuesday on the great the great Christian holiday, the Assumption of the Mother of God, to all Orthodox believers in Macedonia.
‘Holidays are days when faithful, as well as all others with pure heart and mind, show respect, kindness, honesty and love for their loved ones, friends and all people in general. Let every day be the day of human kindness, sincerity, honesty and wisdom. Let’s make efforts to be better people, more diligent citizens for the prosperity of our country,’ Xhaferi says in his note. lk/11:41
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 5:17 PM | Der Standard: EU to speed up accession of Western Balkan countries
If the EU waits until all six Western Balkan countries become stable democracies without national co...
- 4:34 PM | Modern plant for pellet production ‘Ecolife’ set into work in Macedonia
A plant for production of pellets ‘EkoLife’ was set into work Tuesday in the village of Ginovci near...
- 3:53 PM | 'Bucim' mine celebrates 39th anniversary
Zoran Sapuric, minister in charge of improving the investment climate for domestic enterprises, atte...
- 2:49 PM | Macedonian Writers' Association declares Polish poet Adam Zagajewski for honorary member
The Macedonian Writers' Association declared Tuesday the 2018 Struga Poetry Evenings laureate, Polis...
- 2:32 PM | US Congressmen meet DM Sekerinska, congratulate Macedonia on NATO membership invitation
Macedonia is proud of the strategic partnership with the United States and appreciates the support o...