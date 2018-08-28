Speaker Xhaferi sends greetings on the Assumption of the Mother of God holiday

Skopje, 28 August 2018 (MIA) – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi sent a note of congratulations Tuesday on the great the great Christian holiday, the Assumption of the Mother of God, to all Orthodox believers in Macedonia.

‘Holidays are days when faithful, as well as all others with pure heart and mind, show respect, kindness, honesty and love for their loved ones, friends and all people in general. Let every day be the day of human kindness, sincerity, honesty and wisdom. Let’s make efforts to be better people, more diligent citizens for the prosperity of our country,’ Xhaferi says in his note. lk/11:41

