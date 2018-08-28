President Ivanov sends greetings on the Assumption of the Mother of God holiday

Skopje, 28 August 2018 (MIA) – President Gjorge Ivanov sent a note of congratulations Tuesday on the great Christian holiday, the Assumption of the Mother of God, to all Orthodox believers in Macedonia.

‘Celebrating the life, love and dedication of the Mother of God for her offspring, let us pray to love, respect and understand each other,’ the note reads. lk/12:15

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.