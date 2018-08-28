МИА Лого
PM Zaev sends greetings on the Assumption of the Mother of God holiday

Tuesday, August 28, 2018  12:34 PM

Skopje, 28 August 2018 (MIA) – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev extended congratulations Tuesday on the great the great Christian holiday, the Assumption of the Mother of God, to all Orthodox believers in Macedonia.

‘Allow me to congratulate the Assumption of the Mother of God, the holiday of love and joy, to all Orthodox believers. It seems that very often we forget to share the values of love, joy and kindness under the pressure of every-day challenges. I am certain that all challenges may be surpassed with love and kindness. Let’s help each other and hope for a better future of our country,’ Zaev told reporters after attending a religious service honoring  holiday in the 'St. Joachim of Osogovo' monastery near Kriva Palanka. lk/12:32

