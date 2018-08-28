PM Zaev: Realization of local projects – contribution to turning Macedonia into European country

Skopje, 28 August 2018 (MIA) – A government delegation, led by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, attended Tuesday a formal opening of two modern, multi-purpose public rooms within the Kriva Palanka municipality building, the government said in a press release.

The rooms, equipped with 3D technology, are primarily aimed to promote tourism in the municipality and the region, PM Zaev said at the opening ceremony.

The project is realized by the Macedonia – Bulgaria cross border cooperation.

The cross-border cooperation is one of the pillars of EU support of the good-neighborly relations and this project is a confirmation of Brussels’ commitment to the Western Balkan region, Zaev said.

Each positive story at local level is significant, as it contributes to turning Macedonia into a European society, he added.

‘By starting the EU accession talks and implementing the reforms, we are building a functional country and efficient institutions in service of citizens,’ Zaev said. lk/13:41

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.