МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 

US Congressmen meet DM Sekerinska, congratulate Macedonia on NATO membership invitation

Tuesday, August 28, 2018  2:32 PM

US Congressmen meet DM Sekerinska, congratulate Macedonia on NATO membership invitation

Skopje, 28 August 2018 (MIA) – Macedonia is proud of the strategic partnership with the United States and appreciates the support of official Washington for its EU and NATO membership, Defense Minister Radmila Sekerisnka said Tuesday at a meeting with a delegation of US Congressmen, led by Bill Flores.

The meeting affirmed the excellent partnership between the two countries and the US support of the ongoing reforms in Macedonia, the Ministry of Defense said in a press release.

The US delegation also congratulated Macedonia on the invitation for starting the NATO accession talks.

There is no alternative for Macedonia but to become part of the EU and NATO, which enjoys the support of 75% of the citizens, Sekerinska said.

‘NATO and EU membership will boost investment, trade, grant access to the broader common EU market, increase people's mobility, goods and capital, help us create more jobs and keep the youth in their homeland,’ she said. lk/14:31

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



NO RELATED NEWS

Mosaic

George Clooney tops Forbes' highest-paid actor list

George Clooney soared to the top of Forbes' annual...

The Bing Bang Theory to end in May

The end of the road for CBS's The Big Bang Theory ...

Danny Boyle quits Bond 25 over 'creative differences'

Daniel Craig's last outing as 007 was plunged into...

British press speculates if Prince Charles will change his name

Prince Charles (68) is officially the longest-serv...

Fans injured in storm at Backstreet Boys Oklahoma concert

At least 14 people have been injured and transport...

Top