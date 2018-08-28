'Bucim' mine celebrates 39th anniversary

Skopje, 28 August 2018 (MIA) - Zoran Sapuric, minister in charge of improving the investment climate for domestic enterprises, attended Tuesday in Radovis the celebration of the Miners Day and the 39th anniversary of 'Bucim' mine.

On behalf of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Sapuric extended congratulations on the anniversary and the great Christian holiday, the Assumption of the Mother of God, which is believed to be a guardian of miners, the Minister’s Office said in a press release.

Sapuric also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to keep improving the business climate in Macedonia.

Macedonia’s mining sector, employing about 15,000 people, accounts for 9.5-10.00 percent of the overall production index and about one percent of the country's GDP. lk/15:52

