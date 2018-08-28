МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 

'Bucim' mine celebrates 39th anniversary

Tuesday, August 28, 2018  3:53 PM

Skopje, 28 August 2018 (MIA) - Zoran Sapuric, minister in charge of improving the investment climate for domestic enterprises, attended Tuesday in Radovis the celebration of the Miners Day and the 39th anniversary of 'Bucim' mine.

On behalf of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Sapuric extended congratulations on the anniversary and the great Christian holiday, the Assumption of the Mother of God, which is believed to be a guardian of miners, the Minister’s Office said in a press release.

Sapuric also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to keep improving the business climate in Macedonia.

Macedonia’s mining sector, employing about 15,000 people, accounts for 9.5-10.00 percent of the overall production index and about one percent of the country's GDP. lk/15:52

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



NO RELATED NEWS

Mosaic

George Clooney tops Forbes' highest-paid actor list

George Clooney soared to the top of Forbes' annual...

The Bing Bang Theory to end in May

The end of the road for CBS's The Big Bang Theory ...

Danny Boyle quits Bond 25 over 'creative differences'

Daniel Craig's last outing as 007 was plunged into...

British press speculates if Prince Charles will change his name

Prince Charles (68) is officially the longest-serv...

Fans injured in storm at Backstreet Boys Oklahoma concert

At least 14 people have been injured and transport...

Top