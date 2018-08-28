FM Dimitrov meets NATO Deputy Secretary General, affirms Macedonia's determination to join the Alliance

Brussels, 28 August 2018 (MIA) – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov and NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller discussed Tuesday in Brussels on Macedonia’s preparations for the NATO accession talks.

Dimitrov briefed Gottemoeller about the current developments in Macedonia, namely the activities for organizing upcoming referendum and the country’s progress in implementing the reforms, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

He also extended gratitude to NATO for inviting Macedonia to start the accession talks.

‘We resolutely move on the path toward membership Macedonia has paved 25 years ago. We will accomplish this historic mission, in the interest of our stability and prosperity, making the Balkans as well as Europe more stable,’ Dimitrov said.

Gottemoeller voiced readiness for supporting Macedonia’s efforts to join the Alliance and hope that the country would be able to take advantage of the door wide open, the press release reads. lk/19:26

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.