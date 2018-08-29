FM Dimitrov to address EP's Committee on Foreign Affairs

Skopje, 29 August 2018 (MIA) – FM Nikola Dimitrov, who is paying a two-day visit to Brussels, will address the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

Dimitrov will speak about preparations ahead of the upcoming referendum, the implementation of key reforms by the Government, and preparations for the European Commission's screening process aiming to accelerate the beginning of accession negotiations.

The EP's Committee on Foreign Affairs is responsible for the promotion, implementation, and monitoring of the Union’s foreign and security policy. Its 73 Members contribute towards the definition of the EU's foreign and security policy, scrutinize its implementation, and focus on the way European funds are used.

FM Dimitrov met NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller on Tuesday and briefed him on preparations for the upcoming referendum and the country’s progress in implementing the reforms. mr/09:49

