МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Wednesday, August 29, 2018, 

Accession negotiations to take longer than before, says Hahn

Wednesday, August 29, 2018  11:39 AM

Accession negotiations to take longer than before, says Hahn

Vienna, 29 August 2018 (MIA) - Johannes Hahn, European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, has said that accession negotiations in the future will take longer than before.

'Quality before speed,' Hahn said in an interview with the Austrian daily Tiroler Tageszeitung adding that many things had come to light with the membership of Hungary and Romania.

The EU, he noted, has learned its lesson from accession negotiation processes so far.

"The processes we are instigating in the Western Balkans should get a higher level of irreversibility when it comes to the establishment of rule of law and fight against corruption," Commissioner Hahn said. ba/11:36

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



NO RELATED NEWS

Mosaic

George Clooney tops Forbes' highest-paid actor list

George Clooney soared to the top of Forbes' annual...

The Bing Bang Theory to end in May

The end of the road for CBS's The Big Bang Theory ...

Danny Boyle quits Bond 25 over 'creative differences'

Daniel Craig's last outing as 007 was plunged into...

British press speculates if Prince Charles will change his name

Prince Charles (68) is officially the longest-serv...

Fans injured in storm at Backstreet Boys Oklahoma concert

At least 14 people have been injured and transport...

Top