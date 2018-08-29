Zaev, Danielson kick off 'Imagine Future Together!' series of dialogues
- Wednesday, August 29, 2018 11:22 AM
Skopje, 29 August 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Christian Danielson, European Commission's Director-General of Neighbourhood and Enlargement Policy, will launch Wednesday in Skopje the series of dialogues with the citizens dubbed 'Imagine Future Together!', organized by the EU Delegation to Macedonia.
In the next few days, the EU Delegation to Macedonia will organise the series of debates and panels in a number of towns throughout the country. The citizens will have a chance to talk directly to Ambassador Samuel Zbogar, Ambassadors of the EU member states and other interesting panellists, the Delegation says in a statement.
Each meeting will have a leading theme (environment, agriculture, cross border cooperation, local development etc.) relevant for the chosen municipality.
In addition, the EU Delegation will be organizing workshops on the EU financial assistance in several towns throughout the country where citizens will get all information about our funds, upcoming projects and advise how to be successful in applying for the funds, stated the press release. ba/11:20
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 1:33 PM | Slovenia's support for the Euro-Atlantic integration of Macedonia reaffirmed
Slovenia reaffirms its support for the Euro-Atlantic integration of Macedonia. It hopes, as well as ...
- 1:03 PM | Minister: Efforts made to improve prison conditions in Macedonia
Building of new accommodation capacities at the Idrizovo correctional facility in Skopje is one of t...
- 1:00 PM | Joseph: Shifting borders would be disastrous for BiH, Macedonia, Serbs south of Ibar
Edward Joseph, Adjunct Professor and Senior Fellow at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced Internati...
- 12:34 PM | Trpcevska: I had the honor to publish MIA's very first news
Journalist Daniela Trpcevska, who wrote the first news distributed by MIA on 30 September 1998, talk...
- 12:15 PM | IRI poll: 57% support EU, NATO membership under the name 'Republic of North Macedonia'
A majority of Macedonians favor resolving the name dispute with Greece and support Macedonia becomin...