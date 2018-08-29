Zaev, Danielson kick off 'Imagine Future Together!' series of dialogues

Skopje, 29 August 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Christian Danielson, European Commission's Director-General of Neighbourhood and Enlargement Policy, will launch Wednesday in Skopje the series of dialogues with the citizens dubbed 'Imagine Future Together!', organized by the EU Delegation to Macedonia.

In the next few days, the EU Delegation to Macedonia will organise the series of debates and panels in a number of towns throughout the country. The citizens will have a chance to talk directly to Ambassador Samuel Zbogar, Ambassadors of the EU member states and other interesting panellists, the Delegation says in a statement.

Each meeting will have a leading theme (environment, agriculture, cross border cooperation, local development etc.) relevant for the chosen municipality.

In addition, the EU Delegation will be organizing workshops on the EU financial assistance in several towns throughout the country where citizens will get all information about our funds, upcoming projects and advise how to be successful in applying for the funds, stated the press release. ba/11:20

