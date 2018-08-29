Minister: Efforts made to improve prison conditions in Macedonia

Skopje, 29 August 2018 (MIA) - Building of new accommodation capacities at the Idrizovo correctional facility in Skopje is one of the measures of the government and the Ministry of Justice taken to improve conditions for the execution of sanctions in Macedonia, Minister of Justice Renata Treneska Deskoska said on Wednesday.

She attended the inauguration of new premises of an open and semi-open complexes at the largest prison in Macedonia, a capacity for 564 inmates.

More than three-fifths of the inmates in the country are serving time at the Idrizovo prison. Being overcrowded, the prison cannot offer adequate conditions, where efforts to maintain order and security are also hampered, according to the Minister.

"Investments in premises are accompanied by investments in human resources, including training, better health protection, and also reforms allowing alternatives for short prison sentences to be developed, and the Criminal Law to be revised," Treneska Deskoska noted.

She said that with the opening of the new capacities, she wished the negative assessment about prison conditions in Macedonia, included in the 2016 report of the Council of Europe and the Ombudsman's report, became a thing of the past.

The open unit at Idrizovo now has a capacity to accommodate 294 inmates in an area of 3,800 square meters. The semi-open complex, spanning 4,000 square meters, can accommodate 252 inmates. Four people can be accommodated in a cell with its own toilet. Workshops, gyms, cells for people with special needs, playgrounds, etc, are feature in the new premises. ba/13:01

