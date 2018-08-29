Trpcevska: I had the honor to publish MIA's very first news

Skopje, 29 August 2018 (MIA) - Journalist Daniela Trpcevska, who wrote the first news distributed by MIA on 30 September 1998, talks to MIA as the news agency marks its 20th anniversary.

20 years ago, you were part of the first team of journalists at MIA. What are your recollections of the Agency's beginnings and its functioning?

"One died, 17 people injured in Serbia earthquake" - this is the first news the Macedonian Information Agency (MIA) distributed on 30 September 1998, which launched regular production of news products to subscribers. Although 20 years have passed since I had the honor to publish the very first news, thus officially launching the production process of the newly-established state agency, I remember the moment like it was yesterday.

MIA started off with a small, but hand-picked team of young journalists, who in the past 20 years have contributed a lot to the work of the agency and also to other media in which they have mastered journalism.

Twenty years later, I can freely say that these dozen 'musketeers', who backed then were courageous enough to become journalists, have made history that is still ongoing. MIA has matured in the past several years turning into an agency that stands shoulder to shoulder with other news agencies in the region, which play an important role in covering key political developments in the country and beyond in a swift, accurate and timely manner.

What kind of challenges MIA had to face throughout its 'coming of age'?

First steps are always the hardest. Since its formation, MIA has had to face many challenges, including challenges with the staff, financial challenges, even ordeals as to who established MIA and when, even denial of the date of its establishment, i.e. the observance of two parallel anniversaries, which lasted several years.

After coming into power, every political administration left a mark on the work of the agency. Despite all political influences over the years, which also affected the other media in the country, MIA has managed to preserve the very basic goal it was formed to accomplish - swift, accurate and in-depth coverage of all developments in the country and across the world. MIA on daily basis 'feeds' with information dozens of media in the country all the while serving as a source of information for media and news agencies not only in the region, but also across the world.

Can you single out a moment from that time that had left an impression on you or that caused you disappointment while performing your job?

I worked at MIA the first year after its opening - a year of dramatic political moments when some developments in the neighboring region were still fresh - NATO's bombing of Belgrade and the turmoil in Kosovo. There were challenges every day, but the perfect working conditions, the freedom of the journalists to do their job without pressure, the inspiration to create something new - all this has created a team that felt at home at MIA. I don't remember any disappointments, but the excitement, adrenaline, even anxiety when reporting about the 'Taiwan saga' - the scandal revealed first by MIA - all of this is still fresh in my memory.

From today's point of view, do you think MIA has justified its existence?

You already have the answer - MIA has a daily production of 300-350 news and other press information in Macedonian, English and Albanian, a network of correspondents in the country and beyond, its subscribers are electronic media and the press in the country, Macedonian embassies abroad and foreign diplomatic missions to Macedonia, MIA's news are quoted and reported by all influential media in the country and the region, etc. The significance of the existence of such news agency is more than evident.

Although an adult, MIA is yet to fight its own battles. MIA must establish itself as a relevant source, to become a medium of public trust, a medium that informs, but does not comment. Even though it is funded by the state, it must resist to political influence and to serve only in the interest of the citizens. It is the only way to justify its existence and its growth into a powerful information service in the Balkans.

Gabriela Tocko

Tr. by Bisera Altiparmakova

