Slovenia's support for the Euro-Atlantic integration of Macedonia reaffirmed

Skopje, 29 August 2018 (MIA) - Slovenia reaffirms its support for the Euro-Atlantic integration of Macedonia. It hopes, as well as other NATO member nations, that Macedonia will successfully conclude the process and that the citizens will make the right decision in the September referendum, which will allow you to sit at the NATO table as a full-fledged member.

This was stated Wednesday by Slovenia's Minister of Defense Andreja Katic, who is paying an official visit to Macedonia.

"Slovenia welcomes the name agreement with Greece. The two parties have had to make concessions, however the language remains Macedonian, the nationality is Macedonian and I hope the Macedonian citizens in the referendum will make the right choice. All EU members think that the Macedonian government is good in conducting activities crucial for its future membership into the Alliance. The referendum is an institute of democratic progress and gives the citizens a chance to express their will. Which makes it more important for the citizens of Macedonia to take part and express their will," Minister Katic told a press conference in Skopje alongside her Macedonian counterpart Radmila Sekerinska.

Macedonia, Sekerinska stated, should follow Slovenia's example and apply its formula for success.

"Macedonia and Slovenia after declaring independence had chosen the same path, but unfortunately at a different pace. Slovenia was the first country in the region that became a NATO member and the first that joined the EU. It's no coincidence that Slovenia now has the highest average and minimum salary in the region and the best standards. Slovenia's example is the best indicator for a success formula for us. Macedonia knows it is the right way. We are confident that on Sept. 30, the citizens in a referendum will reaffirm that they want this kind of future for themselves and for their families, their children," she said.

The two ministers today signed a memorandum of cooperation that improves the already solid defense cooperation between Macedonia and Slovenia.

"By the time the memorandum is implemented, I expect the countries to foster cooperation as two full-fledged members of NATO despite starting off as a NATO member and a NATO aspirant," Minister Sekerinska concluded. ba/13:31

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.