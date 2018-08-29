МИА Лого
Wednesday, August 29, 2018, 

MIA starts countdown to milestone anniversary with interviews

Wednesday, August 29, 2018  2:03 PM

Skopje, 29 August 2018 (MIA) - The Macedonian Information Agency (MIA) on the occasion of its 20th anniversary starting today until September 28 will be publishing interviews with some of the most prominent figures in politics and public life in Macedonia and in the region, as well as with current and former employees and associates in the Agency.

Our interlocutors answered questions involving MIA's work in the past 20 years expressing their views about the role of the Agency in the media space and their cooperation with MIA.

These figures include Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska, musician Vlatko Stefanovski, footballer Darko Pancev, actor Dragan Spasov-Dac, French Ambassador Christian Thimonier, directors of news agencies in the region, editors in several media, representatives of the civil sector, etc. ba/13:59

