EU's Danielsson: Name referendum shapes the future of coming generations

Skopje, 29 August 2018 (MIA) - On September 30, the citizens will make a choice that will shape the future of your country and this choice will have its consequences for future generations. I urge you to exercise your democratic right and to vote in the upcoming referendum, Christian Danielsson said on Wednesday.

The European Commission's Director-General of Neighbourhood and Enlargement Policy is visiting Skopje today where he opened the series of dialogues with the citizens dubbed 'Imagine Future Together!'

He congratulated PM Zoran Zaev and the Macedonian institutions on reaching the agreement with Greece to settle the name issue, which 'opens the country's path toward Europe.'

As regards today's start of the campaign of the EU Delegation to Macedonia, Danielsson said the citizens were at the core of the idea, but the backbone of these dialogues were the municipalities, which should provide adequate conditions all the while addressing real problems of the people.

Speaking at the official opening in Skopje, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said that the latest campaign of the EU was one of the many with which Macedonia's European friends and partners were 'reminding us that we have a common present built for almost two decades on the road to our full-fledged membership in the Union.'

"Macedonia has made the choice. It chooses future instead of uncertain, pointless isolation. For the first time ever in its history, Macedonia has sat at the table as an equal partner in order to negotiate and to decide for its future. This has never happened before. Its future had been defined without Macedonia being involved," stated Zaev.

Facing threats, he noted, we showed courage, dignity and firm political commitment, which was later recognized in the form of EU negotiations date and an invitation to conclude the NATO accession process.

PM Zaev stressed that over ‎€90 million in EU assistance annually were planned as part of the 2007-2020 pre-accession fund. These funds cover transportation, border security, agriculture, judicial reforms, police reforms, etc.

In the past 20 years, one billion euros in EU funds through projects generating huge results have been injected in Macedonia, according to EU Ambassador Samuel Zbogar.

"The EU works as a partner to improve the life of every citizen. We will show the citizens that their voice matters. Our goal is to listen and to understand. We can imagine our future together," Zbogar said at the launching ceremony of the series of dialogues with the citizens. ba/14:43

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.