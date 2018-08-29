PM Zaev expects vast citizens’ support for Macedonia’s future
- Wednesday, August 29, 2018 3:54 PM
Skopje, 29 August 2018 (MIA) – A vast majority of citizens will vote in favor of Macedonia’s future within the European Union and NATO at the upcoming referendum, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters after the launch of EU campaign ‘Imagine Future Together’, Zaev expressed hope that the opposition might also vote ‘for’, considering its support of the country’s accession to the EU and NATO.
‘I am aware of their objections to the (name) agreement with Greece, but I wish to say once again there were no guarantees for getting a better deal if the settlement of the name row would have been postponed’ Zaev said.
The agreement is fair, Zaev said, notifying that it safeguards the Macedonian identity, language, anthem, coat of arms.
He also announced a ‘pleasant, educational and mobilizing’ referendum campaign, nothing alike the ones of political parties for general elections. lk/15:53
