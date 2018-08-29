FM Dimitrov: No undeserved awards, only recognition of our successful story

Brussels, 29 August 2018 (MIA) - You can make a living, as a politician, out of a dispute or you can solve it and make the lives of your people better while protecting what is most important for the two sides, Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov told members of the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) elaborating Macedonia's activities ahead of the name referendum.

He referred to the course of implementation of key reforms in the country and preparations for the screening process with the European Commission. Also, the Minister pointed out the effectiveness of the negotiating process in reform implementation and the importance of recognizing the breakthrough of Macedonia, having in mind in particular regional and geo-political context.

"We don't want shortcuts or undeserved awards. But, we would like successful stories and chances to be adequately merited, especially in times when the region, and its surrounding, needs such examples," FM Dimitrov said in an address at the AFET in Brussels. Its agenda included a first reading of EP's draft-resolution on Macedonia.

During the discussion, MEPs expressed support and congratulated Macedonia on the unprecedented diplomatic achievement - resolution to the long-standing dispute with Greece, the MoFA said in a press release.

FM Dimitrov extended gratitude for the support and constructive approach of the European Parliament in Macedonia's accession process, reflected also in the Jean Monnet process of cooperation with the Macedonian Parliament and in its resolutions on Macedonia.

At meetings with a number of MEPs, Dimitrov received strong support for Macedonia's course of direction with the interlocutors expressing hopes that the country would finally join the EU family, the MoFA said in a press release. ba/17:39

