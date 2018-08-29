МИА Лого
Wednesday, August 29, 2018, 

PM Zaev meets Slovenia's DM Katic

Wednesday, August 29, 2018  5:15 PM

PM Zaev meets Slovenia

Skopje, 29 August 2018 (MIA) – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev held talks Wednesday with Slovenian Defense Minister Andreja Katic, who affirmed her country’s support of Macedonia’s EU, NATO aspirations, the government said in a press release. 

Macedonia’s accession to the EU and NATO is vital for the stability of the country and the entire region, Katic said.  Therefore Slovenia encourages Macedonia to move forward in the crucial moment for its integration with the Euro-Atlantic organizations, she added.

Referring to the upcoming referendum, Zaev voiced belief that the citizens would made a wise decisions for their, the future of their children and their country.

‘I am certain that the referendum is going to be successful. A majority of citizens and political organization are already making a coalition of European Macedonia, which will bring stability, overall prosperity to our country and the entire region,’ Zaev said. lk/17:14

