US, Macedonia sign MoC on preventing smuggling of dangerous radioactive materials
- Wednesday, August 29, 2018 6:03 PM
Skopje, 29 August 2018 (MIA) – The US Department of Energy and Macedonia’s Ministry of Interior Affairs signed Wednesday in Skopje a memo of cooperation on preventing illicit trafficking of dangerous materials. US Ambassador Jess Baily and Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski signed the document.
The memo will contribute to enhancing the detection and prevention of the illicit trafficking of nuclear and radioactive materials by introducing higher technical, operative standards and by more efficient engagement of the relevant institutions – the Ministry of Interior, the Customs Administration and the Radiation Safety Directorate, Spasovski said at the signing ceremony.
By the end of this year the US National Nuclear Security Administration Office will donate two vehicle based radiation detection systems at total value of US$ 555,000, Spasovski said.
Laurel Cotton, Director of US National Nuclear Security Administration Office of Nuclear Smuggling Detection and Deterrence (NSDD), notified that training for operating and maintaining the mobile radiation detection systems would be also provided. lk/17:58
