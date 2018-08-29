МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Wednesday, August 29, 2018, 

US, Macedonia sign MoC on preventing smuggling of dangerous radioactive materials

Wednesday, August 29, 2018  6:03 PM

US, Macedonia sign MoC on preventing smuggling of dangerous radioactive materials

Skopje, 29 August 2018 (MIA) – The US Department of Energy and Macedonia’s Ministry of Interior Affairs signed Wednesday in Skopje a memo of cooperation on preventing illicit trafficking of dangerous materials. US Ambassador Jess Baily and Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski signed the document.

The memo will contribute to enhancing the detection and prevention of the illicit trafficking of nuclear and radioactive materials by introducing higher technical, operative standards and by more efficient engagement of the relevant institutions – the Ministry of Interior, the Customs Administration and the Radiation Safety Directorate, Spasovski said at the signing ceremony.

By the end of this year the US National Nuclear Security Administration Office will donate two vehicle based radiation detection systems at total value of US$ 555,000, Spasovski said.

Laurel Cotton, Director of US National Nuclear Security Administration Office of Nuclear Smuggling Detection and Deterrence (NSDD), notified that training for operating and maintaining the mobile radiation detection systems would be also provided. lk/17:58

###

 

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



NO RELATED NEWS

Mosaic

Berlin Wall to be 'rebuilt' by art group in German capital

The German capital is getting its infamous Berlin ...

George Clooney tops Forbes' highest-paid actor list

George Clooney soared to the top of Forbes' annual...

The Bing Bang Theory to end in May

The end of the road for CBS's The Big Bang Theory ...

Danny Boyle quits Bond 25 over 'creative differences'

Daniel Craig's last outing as 007 was plunged into...

British press speculates if Prince Charles will change his name

Prince Charles (68) is officially the longest-serv...

Top