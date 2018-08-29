Pendarovski: Macedonia expects to join NATO in Q1 of 2020

Skopje, 29 August 2018 (MIA) – Macedonia expects to become a full-fledged NATO member in the first quarter of 2020, National Coordinator Stevo Pendarovski told a press conference on Wednesday.

In the next few months Macedonia should confirm that it accepts all provisions of of the Alliance’s founding document - the North Atlantic Treaty, Pendarovski said.

‘We expect for the accession talks to be completed by the end of this year and than the entire process will be transferred to the Greece’s and the parliament of all other NATO members. The ratification process should take one year for Macedonia to become a member in the first quarter of 2020,’ Pendarovski said.

He also notified that today the government adopted a concept of the National Structure for running the process of Macedonia’s accession to NATO.

The structure will comprise of three bodies: the highest one is dubbed NATO Integration Committee; followed by NATO Integration Working Committee and the Secretariat for Operational/Logistic Plan.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev will chair the highest body, which is to bring together officials of all state institutions that have any connection with the country’s NATO accession process, Pendarovski said.

He also notified that Macedonia, as the Alliance’s member, would allocate 0.1-0.2 percent of its GDP, or about EUR 500,000, for the NATO budget. lk/19:06

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.