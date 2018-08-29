EC’s Danielsson: Referendum offers unique opportunity for citizen to shape their future (video)

Skopje, 29 August 2018 (MIA) – The European Commission welcomes the courageous agreement reached with Greece on the name issue, as it historic breakthrough and recognized as such by the entire international community. It sets an example not only to the region, but to Europe as a whole. On 30 September the citizens will have the unique opportunity to shape the future of this country, EC Director-General of Neighbourhood and Enlargement Policy Christian Danielsson told a press conference on Wednesday in Skopje.

‘The message we are sending is that we strongly encourage all citizens to make their own informed opinion about the content of the name agreement, which is now available online, and the consequences of the referendum. At such very important time for the country I think it would be very clear that it’s significant to exercise the democratic rights and cast a vote. It’s one in a lifetime opportunity to decide on this important issue. It is also clear that the referendum would be essential for the future steps when it comes to Euro-Atlantic integration,’ Danielsson said.

The road ahead for this country is clear – it leads towards the EU membership, he said, notifying that the European Commission is strongly committed to accompany the country in its reform efforts and to turn its EU-perspective into reality.

‘And as a sign of our support and as part of the preparation for opening the accession negotiations Commissioner (Johannes) Hahn, during his visit in July, launched the screening process for the ministries here to be further familiarized with the EU legislation. And the Commission will be able to evaluate the preparedness for implementing the EU legislation, starting with the crucial area – the rule of law. That’s we are going to focus on in the coming weeks and months – it is very demanding process and this is in parallel with the reform agenda, which we’ve also discussed today- important one in areas, such as fighting corruption, international organized crime, improving the situation of the judiciary, addressing the issue when it comes to public administration, reforming the electoral legislation,’ Danielsson said.

Asked to comment the opposition’s reluctance to present its stance on the referendum in public, Danielsson once again underlined the significance of the process, saying that ‘it is essential and the issue being raised is vital for the future Euro-Atlantic path of this country.’ lk/20:43

###

