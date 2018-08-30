Gov't – all for it, int'l community urges citizens to vote, VMRO-DPMNE still undecided

Skopje, 30 August 2018 (MIA) – A vast majority of citizens will vote in favor of Macedonia ’s future within the European Union and NATO at the upcoming referendum, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after the launch of EU campaign ‘Imagine Future Together!,’ Zaev expressed hope that the opposition might also vote ‘for,’ considering its support of the country’s accession to the EU and NATO.

"I am aware of their objections to the [name] agreement with Greece, but I wish to say once again there are no guarantees we would have gotten a better deal if we had postponed settling the name dispute," Zaev said.

The agreement is fair, Zaev said, notifying that it safeguards the Macedonian identity, language, anthem, and coat of arms.

"On September 30," The European Commission's Director-General of Neighbourhood and Enlargement Policy Christian Danielsson said, "the citizens will make a choice that will shape the future of your country and this choice will have its consequences for future generations. I urge you to exercise your democratic right and to vote in the upcoming referendum."

Danielsson was visiting Skopje to launch the 'Imagine Future Together!' series of dialogues with citizens.

He congratulated PM Zaev and the Macedonian institutions on reaching the agreement with Greece to settle the name issue, which 'opens the country's path toward Europe.'

As regards the campaign of the EU Delegation to Macedonia, Danielsson said the citizens were at the core of the idea, but the backbone of these dialogues were the municipalities, which should provide adequate conditions while addressing real problems of the people.

Speaking at the official opening in Skopje, PM Zaev said that the EU campaign was another of the many reminders by Macedonia's European friends and partners that 'we have a common present built for almost two decades on the road to our full-fledged membership in the Union.'

"Macedonia has made the choice. It chooses future instead of uncertain, pointless isolation. For the first time in its history, Macedonia has sat at the table as an equal partner to negotiate and to decide for its future. This has never happened before. Its future had been defined without Macedonia being involved," stated Zaev.

Meanwhile, VMRO-DPMNE sent a letter to Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi on Wednesday saying the Government's decision to finance the referendum campaign from the national budget was autocratic and not in the best interest of Macedonia's citizens.

The party has also sent a press release saying it would donate their share of campaign funds.

"VMRO-DPMNE will donate our part and we expect all political parties to do so. Instead of promoting harmful agreements that only bring harm to the country, let's do something useful for society and citizens," the press release reads.

So far, 71 MPs—members of SDSM, DUI, DPA, Alliance for Albanians, Besa, and two independent MPs—have pledged to actively take part in the campaign, stating their position regarding the referendum question is 'for.' lk/ba/mr/09:55

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.