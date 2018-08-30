Forum to be held to promote benefits of Business Angel investments
- Thursday, August 30, 2018 10:57 AM
Skopje, 30 August 2018 (MIA) – The Cabinet of Zoran Sapuric, Minister without Portfolio in charge of Regulations for Improvement of the Investment Climate for Domestic Companies, is organizing a forum to promote the benefits of the Business Angels model of investing in Skopje on Thursday.
The forum aims to present the existing legal regulations and successful investment practices in Europe and worldwide.
Included will be examples from Turkey's legal system regarding regulating investments as well as testimonials from several Business Angels customers and investors in Macedonia. mr/10:57
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 1:34 PM | President Ivanov to be in New York for UN GA on name referendum day
President Gjorge Ivanov will not be in the country on the day when a referendum has been scheduled o...
- 12:15 PM | In Praise of Demir Hisar, through the lens of nine Czech photographers
In Praise of Demir Hisar, an exhibit of works by nine photographers from the Czech LŠF Liberec Schoo...
- 12:01 PM | FM Dimitrov attends informal ministerial meeting in Vienna
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikola Dimitrov on Thursday and Friday in Vienna will take part in an in...
- 11:41 AM | EP committee gives green light for Kosovo visa liberalization
Kosovo's Minister of European Integration Dhurata Hoxha congratulated her fellow citizens on the pos...
- 11:26 AM | 30 parties join forces to campaign for 'Yes' vote in name referendum
About 30 political parties have rallied around the call to the citizens for a positive outcome of th...