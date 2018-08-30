Forum to be held to promote benefits of Business Angel investments

Skopje, 30 August 2018 (MIA) – The Cabinet of Zoran Sapuric, Minister without Portfolio in charge of Regulations for Improvement of the Investment Climate for Domestic Companies, is organizing a forum to promote the benefits of the Business Angels model of investing in Skopje on Thursday.

The forum aims to present the existing legal regulations and successful investment practices in Europe and worldwide.

Included will be examples from Turkey's legal system regarding regulating investments as well as testimonials from several Business Angels customers and investors in Macedonia. mr/10:57

