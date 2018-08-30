Chadikovski: MIA has the chance to position itself as the pivot of news broadcasting

Skopje, 30 August 2018 (MIA) – 24 Vesti TV channel's editor-in-chief Mladen Chadikovski said in an interview ahead of MIA's 20th anniversary that the Agency has been fundamental for Macedonia's statehood as a vital part of establishing the country's professional journalism.

MIA has been a reliable and professional public broadcasting service for twenty years now. Would you say that MIA has justified the audience's trust in media?

MIA has gone through several stages of development, some of which were excellent, some less than stellar, and some managed to tarnish MIA's reputation. But it wasn't just MIA this happened to; you shared the fate of [all Macedonian] media losing the audience's trust over a time in which all of us journalists had to cope under unrelenting pressure.

Nonetheless, MIA has been fundamental for Macedonia's statehood as a vital part of establishing the country's professional journalism. Let's hope the times ahead of us will bring back the audience's trust in media, and in this context, I see MIA as having the best chance to position itself as the pivot of news broadcasting. It can happen, of course, only if you offer innovative services, but the first glimmers of this have already appeared.

Do you think MIA's rating is improving, and do you approve of the content it currently offers?

After a period of stagnation, of journalistic numbness, things are stirring up again. I believe the reporters will seize this opportunity and stand up to any attempts to use MIA for political purposes, [the resistance to] which will improve the news agency's rating.

How do you rate your cooperation with MIA so far?

It's been professional overall. For us, being a TV station, it would be best if MIA went digital and also did video reporting, which would make it a national news agency that serves all media outlets of the new, digital age.

What would your message to MIA be on our jubilee?

'Comment is free, but facts are sacred'. Remember that universal message any time you create your daily agenda. Success will come, no matter how hard the work of journalists may seem.

Gabriela Tocko

Tr. by Magdalena Reed

