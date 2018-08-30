30 parties join forces to campaign for 'Yes' vote in name referendum
- Thursday, August 30, 2018 11:26 AM
Skopje, 30 August 2018 (MIA) - About 30 political parties have rallied around the call to the citizens for a positive outcome of the referendum and the Euro-Atlantic future of Macedonia by endorsing several joint principles.
The political parties have agreed to call on the citizens to come out on September 30 and vote Yes in the upcoming name referendum, it was announced late Wednesday at a meeting of the leaders of the political parties.
The meeting was organized by an initiative of Prime Minister and SDSM leader Zoran Zaev to discuss the referendum and 'the most vital state and political objective of the country - the Euro-Atlantic path of Macedonia; priorities on which the future of the country and of all our citizens depend,' the ruling party SDSM said in a statement. ba/11:23
