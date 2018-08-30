FM Dimitrov attends informal ministerial meeting in Vienna

Skopje, 30 August 2018 (MIA) - Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikola Dimitrov on Thursday and Friday in Vienna will take part in an informal meeting of foreign ministers of EU members and EU candidate countries, namely Macedonia, Albania, Montenegro, Serbia and Turkey.

Dimitrov has been invited to attend by EU's foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, and Karin Kneissl, Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs of Austria, the country currently holding the chairmanship of the Council of the EU, the Macedonian MoFA said in a press release.

Talks will focus on matters related to effective multilateralism, one of the priorities of Austria's EU presidency, and the EU Global Strategy – the EU’s fundamental strategy document for its Common Foreign and Security Policy, according to the press release.

Also, FM Dimitrov at the sidelines of the meeting will be part of a working lunch of EU foreign ministers with their counterparts from Southeast Europe and Turkey to discuss issues involving digital infrastructure. ba/12:00

