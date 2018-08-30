FinMin: Funds secured to expand Kriva Palanka-Deve Bair road section

Skopje, 30 August 2018 (MIA) - The government will cooperate with the public enterprise for state roads to implement a project on rehabilitation and expansion of a road section in northeast Macedonia, part of the Pan-European Corridor VIII.

"This investment involves rehabilitation and expansion of the road section Kriva Palanka-Deve Bair, which is part of the eastern Pan-European Cooridor VIII. It means that the benefits from this project are not only of national interest, but also of regional interest," said Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski.

The draft law on Macedonia's guarantees to implement the obligations stemming from the contract for a loan to finance the road section has been forwarded to Parliament for consideration.

The loan contract will be concluded by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the state roads public enterprise.

EUR 10 million are provided through EBRD to finance the project.

Also, EUR 2.62 million in investment grant from the Western Balkans Investment Framework is expected to be officially approved in December 2018. ba/14:04

