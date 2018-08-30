Awareness about cyber crime threat 'very low', says Mancevski

Skopje, 30 August 2018 (MIA) - The government in partnership with the World Bank works to improve cyber security in Macedonia. A report has been made together with the World Bank in which shortcomings are noted and recommendations are proposed. It helped the government prepare a strategy for the period 2018-2022 and an action plan.

Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Mancevski said Thursday that institutions in Macedonia were pretty vulnerable to cyber crime and that awareness about the threat of cyber crime was very low.

"This should be taken into consideration because several electronic services are planned to be introduced. The issue shouldn't be neglected, first and foremost, because of our fellow citizens. But, it is also important in the process we are launching, namely Euro-Atlantic integration," Mancevski told a news conference.

It mustn't be allowed, he added, Macedonia to be omitted from the global fight against cyber crime.

According to the Minister, activities are being carried out ahead of the introduction of an electronic population register and other types of electronic services in order to win the citizens' trust.

Marco Mantovanelli, Head of the WB Office in Macedonia, said that similar activities were realized in 60 countries and that the program helped the governments identify areas in a need of intervention. ba/14:52

