PM Zaev: 30 September referendum – process for strengthening Macedonia’s independence

Skopje, 30 August 2018 (MIA) – The 30 September referendum is yet another vote for strengthening Macedonia’s independence, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Thursday, promoting the pro-plebiscite campaign of the coalition ‘United for European Macedonia.’

Together we shall secure our borders and obtain certain EU, NATO perspective, Zaev said, comparing the upcoming referendum with the one for Macedonia’s independence 27 years ago.

‘I am certain that this referendum for the future of Macedonia, as the one in 1991, will be successful. Citizens will come together for European Macedonia. It is time for Macedonia to promptly take the right path, one that raises high above the daily-political brawls and fierce debates in our society,’ Zaev told the gathering of supporters at the MPs Club.

Macedonia, he said, is ahead of an event of historic proportions, as it will affect the future of Macedonia and next generations, something that is much more important than any political party.

Zaev voiced belief that the opposition VMRO-DPMNE, which has been an advocate of Macedonia’s accession to the EU, NATO, would also join the pro-referendum coalition.

‘I know that VMRO-DPMNE stands for European Macedonia, as I am also aware that it doesn’t accept the agreement with Greece. Criticize the government for the agreement, but don’t miss this one and only opportunity for Macedonia to become the EU, NATO member,’ Zaev said.

The campaign, he said, is intended to inform citizens about the benefits of the EU, NATO membership status and the Skopje-Athens (name) agreement, which is a deal for Macedonia’s future.

‘A safe future doesn’t come easy. Nobody can deny that we’ve had to make concessions. It is painful and I share the feeling, but every compromise brings a breakthrough, progress. And when we will face our children tomorrow we shall grasp the significance of this compromise,’ Zaev said.

The coalition’s pro-referendum campaign, dubbed ‘Come out and vote for European Macedonia’, brings together about 100 parties and organizations, Zaev said, expressing belief that many others would join in.

DUI’s leader Ali Ahmeti said the upcoming referendum would offer an opportunity to citizens to present their opinion about Macedonia’s future within the EU, NATO; more democratic society, the rule of law and resolute fight against corruption and organized crime.

‘Our country is going through a crucial period that requires courage and determination. All of us united invite you to vote for Europe and NATO. I invite the opposition to become part of the joint success, as the accession of our country to the EU and NATO will bring benefit to the state, its citizens, but also to the opposition parties,’ Ahmeti said.

Now, he added, is the time for leadership, courage and vision, not for calculation and hesitation. lk/16:55

