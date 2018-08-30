Ambassador Baily: US wishes for Macedonia to join NATO, EU

Prilep, 30 August 2018 (MIA) – The US wishes for Macedonia to join NATO and the European Union, Ambassador Jess Baily told reporters on Thursday during his visit to Prilep.

The US has been Macedonia’s partner for 25 years and views the Prespa Agreement, although a tough one, as a fair compromise that opens Macedonia’s path to bright future, Baily said.

It is very important, he said, for the people of Macedonia to get familiar with the content of the agreement, come out, cast their vote at the referendum and decide on their own about the future of their country.

‘The US wishes to see the country as the 30th NATO member under the name North Macedonia. It (the membership status) will bring stability and security. Your neighbors will be your allies, bound to respect the independence and sovereignty of your country. I believe it’s worth-investing in a brighter future,’ Baily said.

During his stay in Prilep, Ambassador Baily visited a small, private company and met the city mayor businessmen.

‘I’ve also talked with a group of young people in the spirit of the historic moment for Macedonia’s future – the upcoming referendum, the Prespa Agreement, the integration with NATO and EU,’ Baily said. lk/17:46

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.