Community of Macedonians living in Albania voice support for homeland’s progress towards EU, NATO

Skopje, 30 August 2018 (MIA) – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev met Thursday with representatives of the Macedonian nationals living in Albania, Eftim Mitrevski and Niko Kitan, the latter being also a member of Albania’s State Committee on National Minorities.

At the meeting, Mitrevski and Kitan voiced support for Macedonia’s progress towards the EU, NATO membership, the government said in a press release.

PM Zaev said the government would expand the support of the Macedonian community in Albania, while Mitrevski and Kitan offered concrete suggestions to that effect, mainly related to improving the living standard and education. lk/19:50

###

