Kastratovic: MIA service brings sports events closer to fans

Skopje, 31 August 2018 (MIA) – One of best Macedonian female handball players, Indira Kastratovic, hails the MIA’s coverage of sports events in a brief interview honoring the agency’s 20th anniversary.

For twenty years MIA, as a professional public information service, has inter alia covered topics of the private and professional of public figures. To what level the cooperation with a state news agency is acceptable for you, considering the fact that such topics are usually covered by entertainment magazines, tabloids, TV shows?

For the last 20 years MIA has promoted professional and consistent reporting and I am pleased to be part of the agency’s reports and stories. While we were celebrating the best results of the Macedonian women’s handball, MIA service was bringing promptly the reports on our achievements to sports fans. Considering the nature of your service I believe that most of fans reading reports on sports events or athletes are not aware that they are written by members of the MIA staff.

Do you have any suggestions for MIA in the future to expand its offer in order to have closer cooperation with prominent figures in the field of music, sport, film, theater, etc?

MIA’s readiness to accept suggestions and ideas reflect the agency’s long-term cooperation with us – the interlocutors. We have been nourishing good relations with your reporters, which reach the peak with the final product being prepared for the readers. I like to read a good, human story about achievements, progress, one that emanates positive vibes. I prefer stories covering the spheres of culture and art. However, I believe that MIA should give more room to promoting the sports in Macedonia, which is vital for attracting young, talented athletes.

How important is for you to cooperate with the media about career achievements? Do you think media promotion is as important as having a talent to achieve professional goals?

Being an athlete I’ve had to develop skills for communicating with media and from today’s point of view I am glad that I’ve managed to enjoy a rather fruitful cooperation with the press, including the public information service which this year celebrates its 20th birthday. Talent is vital for athletes, accompanied naturally with endurance and training commitment. However this is not sufficient for a successful sports career. The secret ingredient in that story is exactly the skill to communicate with media, namely via the press to communicate with our audience – the fans. An appropriate statement about a sports event may lift you up to the stars, while a careless one may bring you down to earth with a bump.

Your message for MIA’s 20th birthday?

Happy Birthday MIA and best wishes for the agency to offer professional reports, stories for progress and successes in the next 100 years.

Gabriela Tocko

Tr: by Liljana Kjurcievska

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.