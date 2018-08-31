Display counting 'stolen money' returned to national budget installed in Skopje (photos)

Skopje, 31 August 2018 (MIA) - A display was mounted late on Thursday on the Arch of Macedonia in downtown Skopje, which will be updated as money, believed to have been 'stolen' by the former administration, are returned in the national budget.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev announced that the display would be installed soon but fell short of giving a concrete date of the installment.

"The display will be updated as courts deliver verdicts and as financial investigations are concluded by paying back money taken from the budget as a monetary compensation," Zaev said answering a journalist question.

The display, he said, is a promise I made while being the opposition leader seeking support from the citizens.

The Prime Minister stated he would personally pay for the display. After ending his term, Zaev will donate it to the Ministry of Culture and the institution that runs the Arch of Macedonia. ba/12:36

###

