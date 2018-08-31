Parliament storming trial: 'They threatened they were going to kill us'

Skopje, 31 August 2018 (MIA) - The trial of 33 men accused of participating in the violent storming of Parliament on 27 April 2017 continues Friday with testimonies of four witnesses for the prosecution.

The trial on Friday began with a testimony of Minister of Information Society and Administration, who was an opposition lawmaker in 2017.

Mancevski said that on 27 April he was in the Parliament's press room together with the then-opposition leader Zoran Zaev and other lawmakers. When the mob stormed the press room, he said he had seen a man carrying gun in a black t-shirt bearing the logo of HOS [Croatian Armed Forces (Independent State of Croatia)].

"As soon as the mob broke the door, a larger group of men charged at us and started punching us, throwing tripods, chairs, keyboards at us, as well as flag sticks they carried with them. I saw a man with a gun. He wore a black HOS t-shirt and facial beard," Mancevski testified before the court.

He said he had seen the defendant reaching for his back pockets several times and holding a gun.

"He never fully pulled it out. But, throughout the incident, we were threatened that we were going to be killed, which in my personal opinion shows the intentions of the whole group," Mancevski said adding that the gun-carrying man had been mainly inactive, but stared intently at Zaev the whole time.

Mancevski had his nose broken after being punched in the face. He was the target of slaps and punches all the time.

"After (MP) Zijadin Sela lost consciousness and they celebrated their 'victory', the men started tying cables as though they were going to hang us," Mancevski testified.

He said that members of the parliament's security did nothing to take them to a safer place as the rampage went on.

The 33 men, of whom 31 are tried on terrorism charges, while two of them are accused of 'complicity', pleaded not guilty.

The trial started on Aug. 22. ba/13:45

