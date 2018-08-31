МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Friday, August 31, 2018, 

PM Zaev: Unity 'a must' in historic moments for Macedonia

Friday, August 31, 2018  1:10 PM

PM Zaev: Unity

Skopje, 31 August 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev again called on the opposition party VMRO-DPMNE to join efforts in making the name referendum successful for 'a successful future of our common country.'

"We need unity, the opposition and the ruling majority can have their differences, but in historical moments they must join forces and stand united because the country has no other alternative," Zaev said speaking at Friday's conference "Macedonia looking forward: Time is right to catch the EU train."

ÐÐ°ÐµÐ² ÐºÐ¾Ð½ÑÐµÑÐµÐ½ÑÐ¸ÑÐ°

My term as prime minister ends in 2020, Zaev said. "If the referendum fails, we will probably call it quits with any politics here. But, why would we have the need to govern when our country has no future. Hence my stance regarding responsibility of all main political stakeholders in the country, including VMRO-DPMNE, we must rally around making sure Macedonia has prosperous future," he told the event.

I may sound naive, Zaev said, but I believe that VMRO-DPMNE will make an effort to make sure the referendum succeeds, that the party will find a way, it must find a way.

"There is no alternative for our common country and I will not stop calling on the opposition to join the referendum," the PM stressed. ba/13:09

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



NO RELATED NEWS

Mosaic

Berlin Wall to be 'rebuilt' by art group in German capital

The German capital is getting its infamous Berlin ...

George Clooney tops Forbes' highest-paid actor list

George Clooney soared to the top of Forbes' annual...

The Bing Bang Theory to end in May

The end of the road for CBS's The Big Bang Theory ...

Danny Boyle quits Bond 25 over 'creative differences'

Daniel Craig's last outing as 007 was plunged into...

British press speculates if Prince Charles will change his name

Prince Charles (68) is officially the longest-serv...

Top