PM Zaev: Unity 'a must' in historic moments for Macedonia

Skopje, 31 August 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev again called on the opposition party VMRO-DPMNE to join efforts in making the name referendum successful for 'a successful future of our common country.'

"We need unity, the opposition and the ruling majority can have their differences, but in historical moments they must join forces and stand united because the country has no other alternative," Zaev said speaking at Friday's conference "Macedonia looking forward: Time is right to catch the EU train."

My term as prime minister ends in 2020, Zaev said. "If the referendum fails, we will probably call it quits with any politics here. But, why would we have the need to govern when our country has no future. Hence my stance regarding responsibility of all main political stakeholders in the country, including VMRO-DPMNE, we must rally around making sure Macedonia has prosperous future," he told the event.

I may sound naive, Zaev said, but I believe that VMRO-DPMNE will make an effort to make sure the referendum succeeds, that the party will find a way, it must find a way.

"There is no alternative for our common country and I will not stop calling on the opposition to join the referendum," the PM stressed. ba/13:09

