It's time Macedonia caught the train to the EU: conference

Skopje, 31 August 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia has made great strides in the past year. Progressive forces solved difficult issues, including the name dispute, in order the country to prosper. Benefits from being a member of the EU and NATO are huge both for the state and the citizens and thus, the moment must be seized.

These are some of the conclusions of participants in Friday's international conference "Macedonia looking forward: Time is right to catch the EU train." Prime Minister Zoran Zaev was also in attendance.

It's a good thing, he said, that for a small country like Macedonia there are discussions about such progress. "We have a lot to learn, and also a lot to give to Europe."

"With the treaty with Bulgaria, and then with the deal with Greece, we are sending serious messages that the European spirit and values can survive here, in the Western Balkans, so as to send a message of hope for good perspectives," said Zaev.

Macedonia and its citizens, he noted, are facing a period of serious decisions, which are not easy, but they can guarantee a serious future for both Macedonia and the region.

"When under an agreement, you take the obligation to change the constitutional name of your own country, it is without a doubt a sensitive issue. Encouraged by the benefits, we believe that we are also writing a page in European history, which will be reaffirmed by an overwhelming majority in the upcoming referendum," said PM Zaev.

Despite everything that has been done recently, the courage to settle the name dispute was a key step, according to Ernst Stetter, Secretary General of Foundation for European Progressive Studies (FEPS).

He said that the name talks process was a clear evidence of how an agreement could be reached when there was political will and leadership even for the hardest of issues. "Progressive forces managed to close the long-standing dispute. Now is the right time for Macedonia and the momentum must be seized. European future must be a priority," Stetter stated.

Concurring with him, Maria Joao Rodrigues, President of FEPS, stressed that all stakeholders and the citizens should unite in 'these historic times.'

"We want Macedonia to be a full-fledged member of the EU. We deeply appreciate the move made by the Zoran Zaev-led ruling party. Now, national unity is required. There can be differences, but in a moment like this you need to have national unity," Rodrigues said adding that Macedonia would be fully supported on its path to EU integration.

Participants in the conference discuss social and economic and political changes in the country after the formation of the new government, EU and NATO integration and the role of international partners and their contribution to further development of Macedonia and Southeast Europe. It is organized by the Progress-Institute for Social Democracy in cooperation with the Foundation for European Progressive Studies, the Olof Palme International Center, the Westminster Foundation of the UK's Labor Party, the Friedrich Ebert Foundation in Skopje and the European Forum for Democracy and Solidarity. ba/15:05

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.