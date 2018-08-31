Turkey's Çağatay Kablo opens plant in Macedonia

Skopje, 31 August 2018 (MIA) - Six million euros in investment and jobs for 300 people will be created in the new plant of the Turkish company Çağatay Kablo, which officially kicked off operations on Friday.

The plant, covering an area of 7,000 square meters, is located in the Bunardzik industrial zone. Four million euros was invested in the first stage of its construction. 80 people have been employed so far.

The factory will manufacture cables for the automotive industry and for agricultural mechanization. Its products are exported worldwide.

The company decided to invest in Macedonia in 2006. Foundations of the plant were laid in 2017 and this year marks the start of the production process, according to the owner Ahmet Köroğlu.

"The second stage involves investing up to six million euros, the plant to be expanded to 10,000 square meters and to employ some 300 people," he stated.

Çağatay Kablo's plant is the first one opened after the adoption of a new law that provides same conditions for both domestic and foreign investors, according to Koco Angjusev.

"The opening of a plant is always excellent news," the Deputy PM for economic affairs said noting that new productions capacities would be inaugurated almost on weekly basis in the coming period.

He noted that the current administration had managed to attract 16 foreign companies to invest in the country.

"For me, the official start of operations at Çağatay Kablo comes as a result of the stable and predicable government policies," said Minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi, who attended the opening.

Also, the Turkish company supplies the Belgium-based coach manufacturer Van Hool, which has its own plant at Bundardzik. ba/17:10

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.