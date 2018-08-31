DM Sekerinska: Montenegrin experience with NATO membership status – inspiration for Macedonia

Skopje, 31 August 2018 (MIA) – Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska voiced satisfaction Friday with the cooperation between Macedonia and Montenegro, especially in the sphere of defense.

‘The regional and the cooperation with allies, particularly within NATO, is a benefit for every country. Hence Macedonian soldiers have been trained in Montenegro, and vice versa, Montenegrin cadets have been offered access to the services of Skopje-based Military Academy and the Pilot Training Center,’ Sekerinska told reporters after meeting her Montenegrin counterpart Predrag Boskovic.

Montenegro’s experience with the NATO membership status, she said, is an inspiration and confirmation that the Alliance’s doors are open for countries like Macedonia.

She extend gratitude for the Montenegrin support of Macedonia ahead of recent NATO Summit – a historic moment for the country, which got the membership invitation it have been waiting for 10 years.

Boskovic referred to the benefits Montenegro had been enjoying since becoming NATO member last year, notifying in that respect the economic growth.

‘The region has proven to be unable to deal with various forms of instability and crisis situations. Above all the region should focus on economic development, improvement of the living standard of each and every citizen of the Western Balkan countries. To that effect the region should be stable and secure, which at the moment may be only achieved if all Balkan countries join the Alliance,’ Boskovic said. lk/17:27

