Friday, August 31, 2018, 

National NATO Coordinator urges all ethnic communities to unite for Macedonia’s progress

Friday, August 31, 2018  7:08 PM

Struga, 31 August 2018 (MIA) – The National NATO Coordinator, Stevo Pendarovski, launched Friday in multi-ethnic town of Struga the campaign for the 30 September referendum on Macedonia's NATO, EU membership bid and the (name)agreement with Greece. 

A successful referendum will be also very significant for the inter-ethnic relations – the pillar of Macedonia’s stability, Pendarovski said to citizens of Struga.

‘All of Struga citizens know what it means to live in a multi-ethnic environment and to respect each other. There is no ethnic community in Macedonia that stands against the (name) agreement with Greece and consequently the country’s accession to the European Union and NATO,’ Pendarovski said.

He called on all ethnic communities to unite as the upcoming referendum would not be about parties, parliament seats, taking power, but only about Macedonia’s progress. lk/19:07

