Friday, August 31, 2018, 

PM Zaev: Our duty is provide stability, security and economic prosperity for Macedonia

Friday, August 31, 2018  8:27 PM

Kocani, 31 August 2018 (MIA) – The coalition ‘United for European Macedonia’ launched Friday the pre-referendum campaign in the town of Kocani.

At a public gathering, dubbed ‘Come out FOR European Macedonia’, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev referred to the overall benefits of the country’s accession to the European Union and NATO.

Voting ‘for’ at the referendum will mean access for the country to the European market, EU funds for projects in the spheres of infrastructure, agriculture, reforms of the judiciary..., Zaev said.

Referring to Skopje-Athens (name) agreement, Zaev said some politicians with poor rating had been making attempts to persuade citizens that the deal was detrimental to the Macedonian identity and language in spite the fact that everybody could get familiar with the document.

‘Our duty is provide stability, security and economic prosperity for our country, for us and our future generations, which is why I expect for the referendum to be successful,’ Each and every citizens is obliged to come out and vote, even if the vote is against. Those who will stay at home or boycott the referendum send a message that they are against Macedonia and its future. By signing the friendship agreement with Bulgaria and the name deal with Greece we have gotten new friends, who instead of being an obstacle are now staunch supporters for our country to become part of the European family and NATO,’ Zaev said.

In the next 30 days, Zaev said, public gatherings will be organized across the country for informing citizens about the benefits of a successful referendum. lk/20:24

