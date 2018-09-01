Tuneva: MIA – round-the-clock chronologist of events at home and abroad

Skopje, 1 September 2018 (MIA) - The Council of Media Ethics of Macedonia Executive Director, Marina Tuneva, who worked as a journalist/editor in the Macedonian Information Agency (MIA), shares her opinion about MIA’s beginnings and development in a brief interview.

For 20 years MIA has been credible, professional public information service. Does MIA justify the trust it has been enjoying among the public and on media scene?

Yes it deserves the trust and keeps working on its advancement, as the agency offers a broad specter of media products and services. The public is aware of MIA efforts to keep working on its development as it is the only way for the agency to properly meet the needs of the public.

Your comment about MIA’s challenges when you were part of the agency’s team of journalists?

We were a small but dedicated and rather enthusiastic team. Naturally we learned about quality and speed while working, being aware that we had to adjust to the dynamics necessary for a news agency. We learned from more experienced colleagues from the region and beyond. We had to grasp the principles of news agency’s journalism, which advocates impartiality and professionalism, drawing a line how far we could go without compromising our product – the news, i.e. the contents presented to the public. The challenges were also related to investing in know-how, equipping, working conditions, connecting with end users…

Your opinion on MIA’s rating and the quality of its products?

The agency’s performance is getting better; it is successful in following the technical-technological development. MIA is a round the clock chronologist of domestic, international developments …When the contents are being created in a way to meet the ever-changing trends and do it in a ‘real time’ in order to reach out to as many users as possible, the grades of excellence and recognitions come naturally.

Your comment of the Council of Media Ethics-MIA cooperation?

It is a matter of constant development and there is always room for joint investment in professional, consistent journalism, in building and protecting the professional journalism.

Your message for MIA’s jubilee?

Inspire with innovative products. Listen to the voice of citizens as they are entitled to being informed. Everybody should enjoy the advantages of free press. And success – it is an everlasting learning ‘game’.

