'Yes' referendum campaign in Dojran and Valandovo

Skopje, 1 September 2018 (MIA) - Come Out FOR European Macedonia, the campaign for the referendum scheduled on Sept. 30, is gaining momentum after being launched this week by the coalition of 30 political organizations.

On Saturday, PM Zoran Zaev will make two campaign stops in Dojran and Valandovo.

On Friday evening, the United for European Macedonia coalition hosted debates with the citizens in Kocani and Stip.

Government officials, led by PM Zaev, and political party representatives have started touring the country as part of the campaign. There are also frequently talks with foreign representatives as government officials can be also seen taking part in international conferences. Social media are also hit by an intensive referendum campaign.

Macedonia has made great strides in the past year. Progressive forces solved difficult issues, including the name dispute, in order the country to prosper. Benefits from being a member of the EU and NATO are huge both for the state and the citizens and thus, the moment must be seized. These are some of the conclusions of participants in Friday's international conference "Macedonia looking forward: Time is right to catch the EU train."

"With the treaty with Bulgaria, and then with the deal with Greece, we are sending serious messages that the European spirit and values can survive here, in the Western Balkans, so as to send a message of hope for good perspectives," said PM Zoran Zaev addressing yesterday's conference

Macedonia and its citizens, he noted, are facing a period of serious decisions, which are not easy, but they can guarantee a serious future for both Macedonia and the region.

Despite everything that has been done recently, the courage to settle the name dispute was a key step, according to Ernst Stetter, Secretary General of Foundation for European Progressive Studies (FEPS).

He said that the name talks process was a clear evidence of how an agreement could be reached when there was political will and leadership even for the hardest of issues. "Progressive forces managed to close the long-standing dispute. Now is the right time for Macedonia and the momentum must be seized. European future must be a priority," Stetter stated.

Concurring with him, Maria Joao Rodrigues, President of FEPS, stressed that all stakeholders and the citizens should unite in 'these historic times.'

"We want Macedonia to be a full-fledged member of the EU. We deeply appreciate the move made by the Zoran Zaev-led ruling party. Now, national unity is required. There can be differences, but in a moment like this you need to have national unity," Rodrigues said adding that Macedonia would be fully supported on its path to EU integration.

At the conference, PM Zaev once again called on the opposition party to join and make sure the name referendum was successful 'for a successful future of our common country.'

VMRO-DPMNE is yet to announce its official position on whether it supports the September referendum. ba/12:02

