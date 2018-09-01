МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Saturday, September 01, 2018, 

8th festival of experimental music in Skopje

Saturday, September 01, 2018  12:18 PM

8th festival of experimental music in Skopje

Skopje, 1 September 2018 (MIA) - The Macedonian Cultural Center (MKC) for the eight year in the row in Skopje organizes the annual music festival of new and experimental artists dubbed 'Hello Youth'. 

This year, the day-long festival includes performances by Palindrom, Repetitor, Cigarettes After Sex and Wooden Shjips.

The event begins Saturday at noon with a so called 'Junior Programme', i.e. concerts for children and teens. Throughout the concerts, a workshop will be held in the MKC premises. 

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



NO RELATED NEWS

Mosaic

Stars and fans say goodbye to Aretha Franklin at emotional, 7-hour funeral

Musicians, family, friends and fans have said a fi...

Berlin Wall to be 'rebuilt' by art group in German capital

The German capital is getting its infamous Berlin ...

George Clooney tops Forbes' highest-paid actor list

George Clooney soared to the top of Forbes' annual...

The Bing Bang Theory to end in May

The end of the road for CBS's The Big Bang Theory ...

Danny Boyle quits Bond 25 over 'creative differences'

Daniel Craig's last outing as 007 was plunged into...

Top