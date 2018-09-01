МИА Лого
Saturday, September 01, 2018, 

Prespa Agreement concedes Macedonian language, identity to neighbors: opposition leader

Saturday, September 01, 2018  1:02 PM

Athens, 1 September 2018 (MIA) - The Prespa Agreement was reached in secrecy, without any input from the people, from the parliament and from opposition parties, the leader of the largest opposition party in Greece has said.

According to Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is president of New Democracy party, the agreement concedes the Macedonian language and Macedonian identity to Greece's northern neighbor.

"There is no chance that New Democracy will ratify the deal either during this parliament's term or the next one. The government is making nationally dangerous moves. They are already producing negative results," stated Mitsotakis, MIA reports from Athens.

The Greek opposition leader also accused the government of not reacting to statements of Macedonian top state officials.

"Mr Zaev himself has denied Mr Kotzias, and Mr Dimitrov has been telling us 'I'm Macedonian and I speak Macedonian.' Someone in the government has heard it, but has chosen not to react... Their irresponsibility won't be forgotten. Greeks should never be blindsided nationalists, they know they should be honest patriots," said Mitsotakis. ba/13:01

