Sekerinska: No frozen conflicts, only frozen solutions

Skopje, 1 September 2018 (MIA) - Deputy PM and Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska at the Dubrovnik Forum international conference said she fully supported the stance of Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zakharieva.

I fully agree with Zakharieva, Sekerinska said addressing the forum. We were under a lot of criticism for the friendship treaty with Bulgaria, but now the citizens in both countries consider it a guarantee for stability.

"There are no frozen conflicts, only frozen solutions," stressed Sekerinska.

In her address, Minister Zakharieva, amongst other things, praised her counterparts, Macedonia's Nikola Dimitrov and Greece's Nikos Kotzias, for signing the name agreement and said she wished a successful name referendum.

Opened by Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, the Dubrovnik Forum is focused on discussions about the necessity of Europe becoming stronger to address migration, rise in populism and threats to its basic values. ba/16:10

