US official: Macedonian citizens should make the right decision in name referendum

Skopje, 1 September 2018 (MIA) - I trust the wisdom of the Macedonian citizens and I am confident that they will know to make the right decision in the upcoming referendum, Matthew Palmer, US Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, said at a meeting Saturday in Dubrovnik with Macedonia's Deputy Foreign Minister Andrej Zernovski.

Palmer and Zernovski met on the sidelines of the Dubrovnik Forum international conference, where they concluded that the referendum was a historic event in which all citizens should fully participate, the Foreign Ministry (MoFA) said in a press release.

Zernovski also met with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias to discuss views about current developments in the two countries.

"The two interlocutors concurred that the two sides have been strengthening confidence in each other. It was noted that the final agreement on solving the name issue put an end to the differences that had hampered relations between the two neighboring countries," stated the press release.

This agreement, Zernovski said, is the bridge that carries us from the past and into the future.

On the sidelines of the conference in the Croatian city of Dubrovnik, the Macedonian Deputy Minister held separate bilateral meetings with the Foreign Minister of Bulgaria, Ekaterina Zakharieva, and Tomáš Petříček, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Czech Republic. ba/15:36

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.