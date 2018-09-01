FM Dimitrov makes 1st referendum campaign stop in Tetovo

Tetovo, 1 September 2018 (MIA) - On September 30 we have a 'date with history', a major historic turning point, to open the doors for NATO membership, which will reinforce our statehood and security and bring investments as Macedonia becomes more predictable for foreign investors, Nikola Dimitrov said Saturday.

As for opening the doors for accession negotiations with the EU, it will help us become more European at home, establish more order, respect justice, and be more efficient, have our salaries increased," the Foreign Minister told reporters in Tetovo where he launched the referendum campaign dubbed "For European Macedonia".

He said he would make campaign stops in order to inform as many people as possible ahead of the referendum, to listen to their problems, and to answer questions in relation to the upcoming referendum.

"We have missed so many trains while being buried in trenches. The choice is - either we move forward with self-confidence, with a protected and affirmed identity and a compromise between our Macedonia and the region Macedonia in Greece or we move backwards to isolation in a state of powerlessness that nobody likes us and that we have no friends," stressed Minister Dimitrov.

When asked to comment on the opposition party VMRO-DPMNE having no official position yet on the upcoming referendum, he said that historic times required everyone to take historic responsibility. ba/16:58

