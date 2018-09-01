МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Sunday, September 02, 2018, 

PM Zaev: On Sept. 30, let's cement the future as European Macedonia

Saturday, September 01, 2018  5:30 PM

PM Zaev: On Sept. 30, let

Dojran, 1 September 2018 (MIA) - Ahead of a historic question for the future of the country, I'm confident that together on September 30 we will make the right decision to cement the future as European Macedonia and we will tell the world that we are strongly committed to EU and NATO integration, Prime Minister and SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Saturday at a rally of the coalition "Come Our For European Macedonia".

Dojran, he said, is the very place where Macedonia and Greece reached an agreement on the recognition of the Macedonian language.

"In May, it was here in Dojran that (Greek PM) Alexis Tsipras and I reached an agreement recognizing the Macedonian language. It happened before the EU Summit, when it was required of the two sides to make concession. We showed the EU nations that we are ready to make compromises so as to reach a deal," Zaev stated.

Macedonia, the Premier said, no longer has problems with the recognition of our country, nation, identity and language after reaching the agreements with Bulgaria and Greece.

"We made friends who I'm sure will strongly support us on our path to create European Macedonia. Our integration into the EU and NATO by accepting the deal with Greece is very important for Macedonia. I am confident that on Sept. 30 we will make a brave decision," noted Zaev.

ÐÐ°ÐµÐ² Ð²Ð°Ð»Ð°Ð½Ð´Ð¾Ð²Ð¾

Earlier in the day, PM Zaev as part of the campaign trail visited Valandovo to promote the benefits of NATO and EU integration. ba/17:29

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
9/1/2018 4:59:12 PM FM Dimitrov makes 1st referendum campaign stop in Tetovo
8/31/2018 10:35:02 AM Come out FOR European Macedonia referendum campaign begins
8/30/2018 11:26:11 AM 30 parties join forces to campaign for 'Yes' vote in name referendum
8/30/2018 9:55:46 AM Gov't – all for it, int'l community urges citizens to vote, VMRO-DPMNE still undecided
8/17/2018 3:58:00 PM PM Zaev meets SEC members ahead of name referendum

Mosaic

Stars and fans say goodbye to Aretha Franklin at emotional, 7-hour funeral

Musicians, family, friends and fans have said a fi...

Berlin Wall to be 'rebuilt' by art group in German capital

The German capital is getting its infamous Berlin ...

George Clooney tops Forbes' highest-paid actor list

George Clooney soared to the top of Forbes' annual...

The Bing Bang Theory to end in May

The end of the road for CBS's The Big Bang Theory ...

Danny Boyle quits Bond 25 over 'creative differences'

Daniel Craig's last outing as 007 was plunged into...

Top