PM Zaev: On Sept. 30, let's cement the future as European Macedonia

Dojran, 1 September 2018 (MIA) - Ahead of a historic question for the future of the country, I'm confident that together on September 30 we will make the right decision to cement the future as European Macedonia and we will tell the world that we are strongly committed to EU and NATO integration, Prime Minister and SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Saturday at a rally of the coalition "Come Our For European Macedonia".

Dojran, he said, is the very place where Macedonia and Greece reached an agreement on the recognition of the Macedonian language.

"In May, it was here in Dojran that (Greek PM) Alexis Tsipras and I reached an agreement recognizing the Macedonian language. It happened before the EU Summit, when it was required of the two sides to make concession. We showed the EU nations that we are ready to make compromises so as to reach a deal," Zaev stated.

Macedonia, the Premier said, no longer has problems with the recognition of our country, nation, identity and language after reaching the agreements with Bulgaria and Greece.

"We made friends who I'm sure will strongly support us on our path to create European Macedonia. Our integration into the EU and NATO by accepting the deal with Greece is very important for Macedonia. I am confident that on Sept. 30 we will make a brave decision," noted Zaev.

Earlier in the day, PM Zaev as part of the campaign trail visited Valandovo to promote the benefits of NATO and EU integration. ba/17:29

