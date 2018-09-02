МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Sunday, September 02, 2018, 

EU earmarks €15 million to support Macedonia's agriculture in 2019

Sunday, September 02, 2018  11:33 AM

EU earmarks €15 million to support Macedonia

Skopje, 2 September 2018 (MIA) -  ‎€15 million in support through the EU for Macedonia's agriculture in 2019 has been agreed. Of those, ‎€3,5 million will be singled out to build new irrigation systems and a plant for disposal of farm animal carcasses will be built with €4,5 million, Ljupco Nikolovski has announced.

The Minister of Agriculture said that after Macedonia joined the EU, farmers would be awarded subsidies directly by the EU.

The EU's budget includes €400 billion intended for agriculture development for the period 2014-2020.

ÑÑÐ¿ÑÐ¾ Ð½Ð¸ÐºÐ¾Ð»Ð¾Ð²ÑÐºÐ¸

"Membership into NATO and the EU will provide more EU funds for subsidies, mechanization, higher revenues, better yield, a modern and sustainable agriculture, more jobs in rural areas and improvement of the economic development," Minister Nikolovski said yesterday while meeting with farmers from the Skopje villages of Stajkovci and Cresevo.

This year alone, he said, the European Commission through the IPARD 2 Programme earmarked to Macedonia over €12 million for investments in agricultural businesses, production capacities, rural public infrastructure, etc. ba/11:32

###

 

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
6/29/2018 1:44:06 PM Modern agriculture requires quality and timely services: minister
4/3/2018 5:41:39 PM Nikolovski: Russia will not sanction Macedonian agriculture exports
2/13/2018 4:25:54 PM Tobacco subsidies will increase, Minister Nikolovski says
12/2/2017 3:10:17 PM 2018 budget ensures timely subsidy payments, says Minister Nikolovski
8/14/2017 2:07:39 PM Minister Nikolovski pledges to increase forest protection funds

Mosaic

U2 cancel Berlin show due to Bono's voice issues

U2 fans were left disappointed when their Berlin s...

Stars and fans say goodbye to Aretha Franklin at emotional, 7-hour funeral

Musicians, family, friends and fans have said a fi...

Berlin Wall to be 'rebuilt' by art group in German capital

The German capital is getting its infamous Berlin ...

George Clooney tops Forbes' highest-paid actor list

George Clooney soared to the top of Forbes' annual...

The Bing Bang Theory to end in May

The end of the road for CBS's The Big Bang Theory ...

Top